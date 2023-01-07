Three-year road ban and suspended sentence for Shrewsbury drink driver

Sutton Park roundabout in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Daniel Jones, aged 37, was caught behind the wheel of a Peugeot 207 on the Sutton Park roundabout in Shrewsbury on September 18 last year.

A breath test found the Jones had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Jones, of Hazlitt Place, Wem, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit, and failing to surrender to police bail for a court hearing on December 7 last year.