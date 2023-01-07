Notification Settings

Three-year road ban and suspended sentence for Shrewsbury drink driver

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A drink driver who was almost twice the limit has been banned from the road for three years.

Sutton Park roundabout in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google
Daniel Jones, aged 37, was caught behind the wheel of a Peugeot 207 on the Sutton Park roundabout in Shrewsbury on September 18 last year.

A breath test found the Jones had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Jones, of Hazlitt Place, Wem, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit, and failing to surrender to police bail for a court hearing on December 7 last year.

As well as the road ban, magistrates handed him a 24-week jail term, suspended for two years. Jones was also ordered to carry out 10 rehabilitation activity days and a "building better relationships" programme.

