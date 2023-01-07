Road ban for van driver caught using mobile phone in Shrewsbury

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Lewis Duckett, aged 31, was caught behind the wheel of a Mercedes Sprinter while using his phone on the B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham road on August 19 last year.

Duckett, of Clos Glandwr, Newtown, Powys, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to one charge of using a hand held mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle on a road.