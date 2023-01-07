Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Road ban for van driver caught using mobile phone in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A van driver who was caught on his mobile phone has been banned from the road for six months.

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google
Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Lewis Duckett, aged 31, was caught behind the wheel of a Mercedes Sprinter while using his phone on the B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham road on August 19 last year.

Duckett, of Clos Glandwr, Newtown, Powys, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to one charge of using a hand held mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle on a road.

Magistrates also fined Duckett £150 and ordered for six points to be put on his driving licence. He was also ordered to pay £110 court costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News