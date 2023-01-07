'Not a pretty sight' - Sheep heads found dumped on grave in Telford cemetery

Officers were called to Wellington Cemetery in Linden Avenue, Wellington, on Friday when the animal heads and eggs were discovered.
Officers are appealing for information to try and find out who is responsible.
A West Mercia Police spokesman said in a social media post: "Yesterday SNT Donnington attended a suspicious circumstances call at a cemetery in Wellington. Persons unknown had left two sheep heads and two eggs on a grave. Do you know who/why?
"I won't attach a picture as it was not a pretty sight."