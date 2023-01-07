Notification Settings

'Not a pretty sight' - Sheep heads found dumped on grave in Telford cemetery

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrime

Police made a grisly discovery when they found two sheep heads that had been dumped on a grave in a cemetery.

Officers were called to Wellington Cemetery in Linden Avenue, Wellington, on Friday when the animal heads and eggs were discovered.

Officers are appealing for information to try and find out who is responsible.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said in a social media post: "Yesterday SNT Donnington attended a suspicious circumstances call at a cemetery in Wellington. Persons unknown had left two sheep heads and two eggs on a grave. Do you know who/why?

"I won't attach a picture as it was not a pretty sight."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

