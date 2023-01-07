Notification Settings

Man caught with knife in Oswestry town centre handed suspended jail term

By Nick HumphreysOswestryCrimePublished:

A man who was in possession of a knife in a town centre has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Bailey Head in Oswestry

Daniel Grier, aged 38, had a pocket knife with a three-inch blade in Bailey Head, Oswestry on Tuesday, January 3.

As well as pleading guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place, Grier, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, admitted driving without a licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He was caught driving a Vauxhall Meriva in Bailey Head at the same he was found in possession of the knife.

Magistrates handed Grier a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120. Grier's driving record was endorsed.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

