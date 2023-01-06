Notification Settings

Would-be burglars disturbed by dogs as they try to enter home

By Dominic RobertsonShifnalCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Would-be burglars were interrupted by barking dogs as they tried to get into a home.

Anyone who saw the incident is being urged to contact police
The incident took place at a property on Worfe Road in Shifnal yesterday.

Pc Mandy Cooper from Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the incident had taken place at around 6pm.

She said: "The offender or offenders opened the front door but were disturbed by dogs barking and the owner asking who it was.

"Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw persons in the street acting suspiciously, or has Ring doorbell/CCTV footage is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 538 of 05012023."

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

