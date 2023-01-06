Would-be burglars disturbed by dogs as they try to enter home

Anyone who saw the incident is being urged to contact police

The incident took place at a property on Worfe Road in Shifnal yesterday.

Pc Mandy Cooper from Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the incident had taken place at around 6pm.

She said: "The offender or offenders opened the front door but were disturbed by dogs barking and the owner asking who it was.

"Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw persons in the street acting suspiciously, or has Ring doorbell/CCTV footage is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 538 of 05012023."