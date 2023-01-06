Appeal after Land Rover theft

Police are appealing for information after the theft of a Land Rover

Shifnal and Albrighton Police Community Support Officer, Sam Newbrook, said the vehicle had been taken from Norton.

He said: "We are investigating a theft of a Y reg green Land Rover, which occurred on Village Road in Norton between the evening of Sunday, January 1, and the early hours of Monday, January 2.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft, or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious."

"If you have information please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00136 i 02012023."