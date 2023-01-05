Woman accused of threatening to slit police officers' throats appears in court

Julie Bridges, 65, from Hemsworth Way, Shrewsbury, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where she faced 12 charges.
Among those were two charges of sending a threatening emails, one of which is alleged to have been sent to a West Mercia Police Safer Neighbourhood Team and containing a threat to slit officers' throats.
Bridges also faces 10 charges of criminal damage against The Annex Library Services, at Shirehall, Shropshire Criminal Justice Centre and a number of cars, including one belonging to Shropshire Council.
She is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 9.
The 65-year-old has been released on conditional bail, which includes a curfew between 7pm and 7am and not communicating electronically with any member of police, Shrewsbury Justice Centre or any school staff.