Police appeal after quad bike tracker alert causes would-be south Shropshire thieves to flee

The thieves scarpered after a tracker alerted the owner and disrupted the offenders causing them to flee from the scene at Clee St Margaret, near Ludlow at just after 9pm on Monday, January 2.

PCSO Darren Barnett of south Shropshire Police said: "We are appealing to the Clee St Margaret, Stoke St Milborough and surrounding communities for information following an attempted burglary from a farm off Marshgate Lane.

"The offenders have gained entry to a barn, and attempted to steal a Suzuki ATV. Thankfully the tracker on the machine alerted the owner that then disrupted the offenders causing them to flee."

PCSO Barnett said one of the offender looks to have been wearing a dark green jacket, and it is suspected that they may have approached the farm from down a bridleway from Yeld Bank.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 529 of 02/01/2023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police say there are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property.

Security tips and advice can be found on the website www.westmercia.police.uk