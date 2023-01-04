Man charged with multiple sex offences against children

Police said the charges related to incidents in multiple locations – including Shropshire and Worcestershire

West Mercia Police said that Glenn Poyner of RAF Benson in Oxfordshire had been charged with "multiple counts of sexual assault".

A spokesman said the charges include three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13, and seven counts of rape of a girl aged between 13 and 15.

The force said the charges relate to incidents that took place in multiple locations including Shropshire and Worcestershire.