Man charged with multiple sex offences against children

By Dominic RobertsonCrimePublished:

A 34-year-old man has been charged with a number of sexual offences against children.

Police said the charges related to incidents in multiple locations – including Shropshire and Worcestershire
West Mercia Police said that Glenn Poyner of RAF Benson in Oxfordshire had been charged with "multiple counts of sexual assault".

A spokesman said the charges include three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13, and seven counts of rape of a girl aged between 13 and 15.

The force said the charges relate to incidents that took place in multiple locations including Shropshire and Worcestershire.

A spokesman said Poyner had been released under investigation and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on January 24.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

