Thief who stole woolly hat and puffer jacket from shops in Shrewsbury town centre is jailed

Sean Williams, aged 37, targeted Millets and the Catalogue Surplus Centre in Shrewsbury, and was handed a prison sentence of 16 weeks.
He took a black, woolly beanie hat and a purple puffer jacket from the Catalogue Surplus Centre, a discount store in Claremont Street. The value of the goods he stole on December 17, 2022 was £14.27.
Four days later, he took a dark coloured gilet worth £110 from Millets in Shoplatch.
Williams, of Moston Road, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this week to two counts of theft.
As well as the prison term, Williams was also ordered to pay £110 in compensation to Millets.