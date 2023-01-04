Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dog owner blamed for repeated destruction of swing set at Telford park

By Megan JonesDonningtonCrimePublished:

Police in Telford are appealing for information following repeated damage of a children's swing set - reportedly by a dog being trained to chew them.

A picture shared by police shows damage to a third set of swings at the play park in Trench
A picture shared by police shows damage to a third set of swings at the play park in Trench

Donnington, Trench & Wrockwardine Wood Safer Neighbourhood Team has appealed for help after three sets of swings were been damaged by what appears to be dog bites.

A photograph of the latest damage shows a chewed rubber swing seat, which is the third set damaged at the play park off Gibbons Road in Trench.

A statement from the SNT said: "We have been made aware of repeated damage to the swings at Trench Community Playing Field off Gibbons Road in Trench.

"This is an on-going issue, information received suggests the seats are being used by an unknown dog owner to possibly train their dogs.

"This is the third set of swings which now require replacing due to the same issue."

Police have said extra patrols will be conducted at the park, and have asked residents to contact them with any information that may identify the suspect.

Police can be contacted online at westmercia.police.uk or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News