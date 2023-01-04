Dog owner blamed for repeated destruction of swing set at Telford park

A picture shared by police shows damage to a third set of swings at the play park in Trench

Donnington, Trench & Wrockwardine Wood Safer Neighbourhood Team has appealed for help after three sets of swings were been damaged by what appears to be dog bites.

A photograph of the latest damage shows a chewed rubber swing seat, which is the third set damaged at the play park off Gibbons Road in Trench.

A statement from the SNT said: "We have been made aware of repeated damage to the swings at Trench Community Playing Field off Gibbons Road in Trench.

"This is an on-going issue, information received suggests the seats are being used by an unknown dog owner to possibly train their dogs.

"This is the third set of swings which now require replacing due to the same issue."

Police have said extra patrols will be conducted at the park, and have asked residents to contact them with any information that may identify the suspect.