Police stinger used to bring 'stolen' car to a stop on Shropshire road

By David Tooley

Police used a stinger device to stop an allegedly stolen car on a busy Shropshire A-road.

Picture: Shropshire Operational Policing Unit
A police spokesman said the incident happened on the A41 at Newport.

The county's operational policing unit said the occupants were arrested and the driver tested positive for drugs as well as having no licence and no insurance.

"The occupants from this stolen vehicle were arrested after use of stinger device to stop it. Driver was positive for drugs, no licence, insurance."

A stinger is a spike strip that is used to impede or stop the movement of wheeled vehicles by puncturing their tyres when placed in front of them.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

