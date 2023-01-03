Man charged with manslaughter over death of nightclub boss in A5 head-on collision

The crash happened on the the bridge over the Ceiriog river, on the M5 near the Gledrid roundabout. Photo: Google.

Damien Roberts, aged 27, of College Road, Oswestry, was charged with manslaughter on Friday, having been treated in hospital since sustaining "serious injuries" in the incident.

On December 2, police officers received reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A5 in Chirk, near the Gledrid Roundabout, on a night of heavy fog in the area.

A black Nissan Qashqai has collided head-on with a Nissan Juke, on the bridge over the Ceiriog river. The Qashqai was travelling south on the A5.

The driver of the Nissan Juke was Robert James Mills, a nightclub boss who worked at Fever and Boutique, in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Fever said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Robert Mills, our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Damien Roberts, who was driving the Nissan Qashqai, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 30.