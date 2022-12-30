West Mercia Police's tips for celebrating a New Year's Eve night out safely

With the previous year's Covid-19 restrictions being lifted, the police force is predicting a particularly busy New Year's Eve this year.

Officers will be on patrol throughout the evening for anyone who is worried about threatening behaviour, drink spiking, stalking or harassment.

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly of Shrewsbury SNT said: “We want everyone to enjoy their New Year’s Eve celebrations and have a night to remember for all the right reasons.

“The majority of people will be looking to have a fun night out with friends and family, however for the small minority who may be looking to ruin someone else’s night, our warning to you is that officers will be out and about on patrol, in uniform and plain clothes, watching you.

“If you are enjoying a night out and feel unsafe or worried about any threatening or violent behaviour, drink spiking, stalking or harassment, please let us or bar staff know. In an emergency, if a crime is in progress always ring 999.”

See the police tips for a safe and happy New Year's Eve below: