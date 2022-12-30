Notification Settings

Historic stone panel stolen from Shrewsbury Abbey recovered but thieves remain at large

An historic stone panel that was stolen from Shrewsbury’s Abbey Church has been recovered.

The panel was stolen in November before being found earlier this month. Photo: West Mercia Police
Unknown offenders had cut out the panel, depicting two Christian saints, from the original Abbey pulpit which is in a fenced area of the Abbey’s grounds in Abbey Foregate.

The construction of the original part of the Abbey is believed to have begun in 1083 with additional parts added in later centuries. Therefore, at possibly nearly 1,000 years old, the panel is of great historic significance, with an estimated financial value of around £20,000.

The theft of the artefact was reported to police on November 7, 2022 before it was found, hidden in undergrowth, on December 12 2022.

Historic England will repair any damage to the panel and restore it to its rightful place in the pulpit.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Finding the panel is great news but we’d like to catch the thieves too.

"If you have any information that can help with our enquiries we’d like to hear from you. Please email PC jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk quoting crime reference number 22/112145/22.

"Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org"

