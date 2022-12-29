Notification Settings

Police appeal after string of attempted burglaries

Police are appealing for information after a string of attempted burglaries near Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth's Safer Neighbourhood Team have shared an appeal for information following several attempted burglaries in the Claverley, Alveley and Romsley areas over the last three nights.

The team is keen to hear from anyone who may have information relating to the attempted burglaries, or who might have been nearby and heard or seen anything suspicious.

They are asking for those with information to get in touch online at westmercia.police.uk.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police are also reminding residents to ensure properties and outbuildings are locked and well lit.

For more information contact Bridgnorth SNT by email at bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

