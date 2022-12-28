Notification Settings

Police appeal for witnesses after Range Rover stolen from drive

Published: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Range Rover was stolen from a drive.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft
The 4x4, a black Range Rover Sport, was taken from the property in Eardington, near Bridgnorth.

Highley and Cleobury PCSO Jacqueline Fletcher said that it had been stolen between 6.15pm on Boxing Day, and 7pm on Tuesday, December 27.

The vehicle's registration number is PJ19 BYO.

PCSO Fletcher said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the stolen vehicle or who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle.

"If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website, www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00457_i_27122022."

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

