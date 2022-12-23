Police arrest in probe over malicious notes left on vehicles around town

Whitchurch police had appealed for information from the public over the notes earlier this month.
They said that the "threatening notes" had been left on vehicles and posted through letter boxes in the town.
Sergeant Tim Wheeler said: "The team worked hard to identify and recover CCTV evidence, submit items for forensic examination, recover relevant property, record statements, carry out searches and support victims.
"This person has been interviewed under caution, evidence has been recovered and they have been released on conditional police bail."