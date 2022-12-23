Man jailed for selling drugs in mid Wales town after police plant cameras in field

Joel Jacobi, aged 27, of no fixed abode, was caught out after officers acted on a hunch after seeing him acting suspiciously in a layby and on the edge of a field off the B4520 on August 25.

Later that day a BMW was stopped with Jacobi in the passenger seat and cannabis in four separate packages found in the vehicle.

A search of the field by a police dog unearthed bags of white powder and a set of digital weighing scales.

Jacobi’s fingerprints would later be found on the bags, forensically linking him to the drugs, which were tested and found to be more than 122g of cocaine with a street value of £12,240 to £15,300.

Cameras were placed in the field where the package was found. which filmed Jacobi searching the field.

Jacobi sentenced at Merthyr Crown Court on December 14 for cocaine and cannabis supply.

Superintendent Andrew Pitt said: “This case shows the efforts our officers will put in to get a good conviction.

“Jacobi was clearly dealing drugs on a fairly large level so we’re pleased with this result, which will see him spend a good amount of time behind bars.