Man carrying air pistol in Shrewsbury town centre fined £80

Armed police were in town searching for Holloway

Christopher Holloway, aged 54, was arrested in The Square while carrying a break barrel air pistol on September 14 this year.

Armed police were spotted in Floro Lounge, on Pride Hill, as they searched for Holloway after reports of a man carrying a handgun.

Holloway, of Twyfords Way, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to carrying an air weapon in a public place.