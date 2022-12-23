Notification Settings

Man carrying air pistol in Shrewsbury town centre fined £80

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A man who was arrested for carrying an air pistol in Shrewsbury town centre has been fined £80.

Armed police were in town searching for Holloway

Christopher Holloway, aged 54, was arrested in The Square while carrying a break barrel air pistol on September 14 this year.

Armed police were spotted in Floro Lounge, on Pride Hill, as they searched for Holloway after reports of a man carrying a handgun.

Holloway, of Twyfords Way, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to carrying an air weapon in a public place.

Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the pistol, and told Holloway to pay £162 in additional charges.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

