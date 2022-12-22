Crime commissioner welcomes sacking of officer over over gross misconduct

PCC John Campion

PC Andrew Hope, 27, who was based in Telford & Wrekin, was dismissed after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He had faced allegations of gross misconduct after being accused of having inappropriate communication with two women he had met through the course of his duties.

Both women were victims of crime – one an assault, and the other domestic violence.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said he understood the corrosive nature such cases could have on public confidence – but said the "overwhelming majority"of officers uphold the high standards expected of them.

He said it was right that PC Hope had been dismissed.

PC Hope's case follows that of another West Mercia Police officer, Rhett Wilson.

Wilson was found guilty at trial earlier this month of perverting the course of justice.

The 27-year-old, who had been based in Shrewsbury, had already pleaded guilty to three charges of police corruption

Wilson had messaged victims of crime he had been sent to help, in an effort to strike up sexual relationships.

He is due to be sentenced for the offences in January.

Responding to the dismissal of PC Hope, Mr Campion said: “Police officers are there to protect the public, not harm or abuse their trusted position.

"It’s right that officers who breach police standards are dismissed. I understand cases like this have the real potential to impact on public confidence in West Mercia Police.

“I want to reassure you that the overwhelming majority of police officers uphold the high standards, rightfully expected of them.

"Officers who fall below those standards are not above the law and will be rooted out.