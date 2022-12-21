Shropshire victim of callous romance scam gets £23,000 compensation from bank

Earlier this year a vulnerable adult in the county reported a romance scam that had been ongoing for three years and had resulted in £15,000 of debt.

Shropshire Council says that after its officers got involved six months ago and made representations, the victim was awarded £23,000 by their bank.

Allan Campbell, Shropshire Council's trading standards investigating officer, said: “We are really pleased that the victim in this distressing case has been awarded due compensation after the terrible ordeal that they have been through.

“Scammers today are very sophisticated and the pursuit of justice can be challenging, but this result makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“The deceit involved in this kind of scam can be highly traumatic, causing the individual to become isolated and quite desperate. Many victims suffer in silence, not realising that there is help available.

“Myself and my colleagues hope this this result shows anybody else who is a victim that they are not alone, and that we are here to provide support without judgement in any way that we can.”

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and regulatory services, said: “This result is a huge relief to the person who was targeted in this case, and an example of the unrelenting commitment of our trading standards colleagues.

“The impact of the work carried out cannot be understated. The social and emotional toll of this type of criminality is as damaging as the financial loss, and we know that the compassion and professionalism with which our officers undertake their duties is key to their success.

“Across the UK, council teams are on the frontline of trading standards endeavours, battling an ever-increasing onslaught from illegal scammers.