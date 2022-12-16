Notification Settings

Shrewsbury thief stole expensive perfume, scratch cards and Lynx deodorant

By Nick Humphreys

A thief who stole expensive perfume, scratch cards and Lynx deodorant from shops in Shrewsbury town centre has been handed a community order.

Tesco Express in Shrewsbury town centre. Photo: Google.
Sean Williams, aged 37, was also caught in possession of cannabis, and faced a further charge of using threatening behaviour.

On Monday this week, Williams targeted Boots, Homes Bargains and Tesco Express in Shrewsbury town centre. He took three bottles of perfume worth a total of £300 from Boots, two cans of Lynx deodorant from Home Bargains and scratch cards worth £10 from Tesco.

Williams, of Moston Road, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three counts of theft, one count of possession of a controlled drug of Class B and one of using threatening behaviour.

He was handed a 12-month community order in which he must completed 25 rehabilitation activity days. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation for his threatening behaviour.

Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

