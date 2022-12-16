Shrewsbury thief stole expensive perfume, scratch cards and Lynx deodorant

Tesco Express in Shrewsbury town centre. Photo: Google.

Sean Williams, aged 37, was also caught in possession of cannabis, and faced a further charge of using threatening behaviour.

On Monday this week, Williams targeted Boots, Homes Bargains and Tesco Express in Shrewsbury town centre. He took three bottles of perfume worth a total of £300 from Boots, two cans of Lynx deodorant from Home Bargains and scratch cards worth £10 from Tesco.

Williams, of Moston Road, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three counts of theft, one count of possession of a controlled drug of Class B and one of using threatening behaviour.

He was handed a 12-month community order in which he must completed 25 rehabilitation activity days. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation for his threatening behaviour.