Jailed: Prolific Telford thief stole meat and beauty items

Natalie Adams, aged 37, was sent to jail for 18 weeks, due to her previous record being an aggravating factor.

On Tuesday this week, Adams breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Boots in Telford town centre, where she stole £137 worth of beauty and pampering products. On the same day, she stole four joints of meat worth £93 from Sainsbury's at the Forge Retail Park in Telford.