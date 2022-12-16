Notification Settings

Jailed: Prolific Telford thief stole meat and beauty items

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A prolific thief who stole meat and beauty products worth £230 from two Telford stores has been sent to prison.

Natalie Adams, aged 37, was sent to jail for 18 weeks, due to her previous record being an aggravating factor.

On Tuesday this week, Adams breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Boots in Telford town centre, where she stole £137 worth of beauty and pampering products. On the same day, she stole four joints of meat worth £93 from Sainsbury's at the Forge Retail Park in Telford.

Adams, of Burnside, Brookside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one breach of a criminal behaviour order and two counts of theft.

