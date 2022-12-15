HGV driver charged in connection with deaths of three people in main road pile-up

Alex Britton, Tom Watson, and Tina Ince all died in the crash on the A303 last year

Michal Kopaniarz, 39, of Park Road in Donnington, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of perverting the course of justice, in relation to a crash in Hampshire last year.

An HGV, a Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes food delivery van and a DAF recovery truck were all involved in the crash on the A303 near Andover just after 8.40am on August 25, 2021.

Alex Britton, 28, from Fifth Avenue, Portsmouth, Tina Ince, 58, from Lydgate Road, Southampton, and Tom Watson, 30, from Cheriton Avenue, Southampton, all from separate vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kopaniarz is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today.

After the crash, the families of all three victims released tributes.

Ms Britton's family described her as "a wonderful mother", adding: "Alex was beautiful inside and out. She was fun, caring, a joy to be with and a wonderful mother.

“We are all devastated by what has happened. She leaves behind two very young girls and a partner who she was to marry in February."

Mrs Ince's family said: “Tina was a kind and generous person with a heart of gold. Words do not begin to describe how much she will be missed by those who knew her.

“She was strong, hardworking, and truly one of a kind."

Mr Watson was described as "everything" to his family.

They said: "Our lovely Tom was a kind-hearted, generous man who loved to help people and do anything for his family. We are absolutely devastated that he has been taken from us. He was everything to his loving parents, wife and the rest of his family.

“He loved his friends, many of whom are like part of the family.

“He also loved his job as a recovery driver. His best friend also worked in the industry and you couldn’t stop them talking about it when they were together.