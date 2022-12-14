Woman who stole 'crystal sphere' and attacked police officer is spared jail

The Crystal Labyrinth store in Ironbridge was among those targetted by Ann Boden. Photo: Google.

Ann Boden, aged 45, faced justice over a string of crimes committed in Telford.

She carried out a series of thefts from shops in the town, stealing items including beauty products, Ted Baker perfume, alcohol and a "dark sphere" crystal worth £210.

Shops that she targeted included Poundstretcher in Madeley, Tesco in Madeley, B&M Bargains in Telford town centre, Co-op in Donnington and the Crystal Labyrinth Store in Ironbridge.

On the same day that she stole spirits from Tesco, Boden assaulted a woman in Telford.

More recently, Boden attacked a police officer and was found to be in possession of cocaine on December 7.

Boden, of Ketley Park Road, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to five counts of theft, one of common assault, one of possession of cocaine and one of assault by beating of an emergency worker.