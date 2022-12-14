Jailed: Telford thief stole wallet and bank cards before spending victims' money

Tyler Titley, aged 25, first stole a bank card and £50 from a woman on October 23 this year, before taking a wallet with bank cards in from a man. Both victims were in Telford when Titley targeted them.

He made a string of fraudulent bank cards transactions in Telford with cards he had stolen.

Titley, of Crescent Road, Hadley, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft and six counts of fraud by false representation.