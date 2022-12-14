Notification Settings

Jailed: Telford thief stole wallet and bank cards before spending victims' money

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrime

A thief who stole bank cards and wallets before spending more than £185 of innocent victims' money has been locked up.

Tyler Titley, aged 25, first stole a bank card and £50 from a woman on October 23 this year, before taking a wallet with bank cards in from a man. Both victims were in Telford when Titley targeted them.

He made a string of fraudulent bank cards transactions in Telford with cards he had stolen.

Titley, of Crescent Road, Hadley, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft and six counts of fraud by false representation.

He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay back the £50 he stole from the woman.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

