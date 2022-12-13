Thieves target tools and vegetables at allotment site

The Erddig Road Allotment has been targeted more than a dozen times over the past couple of months. Photo: Google.

The Wrexham Council-run Erddig Road Allotment has been targeted more than a dozen times over the past couple of months, with tools and vegetables stolen, sheds broken into and criminal damage reported.

CCTV cameras and extra lighting have now been installed at the allotment, with alarms being placed on sheds, in a bid to deter any further crime.

The council will also be painting fences with anti-vandal paint - a thick, non-drying and sticky paint designed to protect property from intruders – as well as erecting higher gates and fencing around the site.

Branches will also be cut back to prevent people climbing in.

On Monday, a crime prevention event was held at the site by PCSO John Davies, along with Wrexham Council allotment officer, Nicola Ellis, with shed vibration alarms and padlocks issued to allotment holders.

PCSO Davies said: “Thefts are a continuing problem at the Erddig Road Allotment, which is why we have been working with holders to improve awareness of the vulnerabilities at the site.

“During October and November, we received 14 reports of thefts and criminal damage at the site.

“As a result, targeted patrols will be conducted on the site on a regular basis, including day and during the night.