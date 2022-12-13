Detectives begin search for human remains as part of child death inquiry

West Midlands Police said the search operation at a property in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was not connected to the current occupants of the address.
The information was received relating to the death of a child at a house on the road in 2020.
Two people, a 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on December 9 on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and wilful neglect.
Both have been charged for neglect and are on bail for the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child.
A 40-year-old man was remanded following his appearance at court, while a 41-year-old woman will be appearing at court in due course.
Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, from the Public Protection Unit, said: “We have acted swiftly on information and our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.
“I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances.
“We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 quoting log 1943 of 11 December.