One of the recovered stolen bikes. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Cops

Telford & Wrekin police recovered the bikes from the borough last month and believes that they were stolen.

One is an orange and yellow Scott, and the other a blue and white Giant.

PC Simon Webb said: "We recognise that the impact of bike theft can be huge and I’d urge you to get in touch if you’ve had one of these bikes stolen, regardless of whether the theft has been reported.

"We will only be able to return the bike if it is correctly described or identified by its serial number.”

