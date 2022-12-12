Notification Settings

Police appeal for owners after they recover mountain bikes believed stolen in Telford

By David Tooley

Police want to get two mountain bikes back to their rightful owners.

One of the recovered stolen bikes. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Cops
Telford & Wrekin police recovered the bikes from the borough last month and believes that they were stolen.

One is an orange and yellow Scott, and the other a blue and white Giant.

One of the recovered stolen bikes. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Cops
PC Simon Webb said: "We recognise that the impact of bike theft can be huge and I’d urge you to get in touch if you’ve had one of these bikes stolen, regardless of whether the theft has been reported.

"We will only be able to return the bike if it is correctly described or identified by its serial number.”

One of the recovered stolen bikes. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Cops

Anyone with information regarding the recovered bikes is urged to contact PC Webb at simon.webb@westmercia.police.uk

