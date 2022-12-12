Man who left ‘vile’ messages on vicar’s phone jailed

Police tape.

Reverend Petra Goodband was described as a Good Samaritan who felt sorry for Alan Newton and tried to help him.

But he left a series of 13 vile and menacing messages on her answer machine over four days in January 2022.

The 58 year-old previously of Lant Avenue but currently in Cardiff Prison, had previously said he could not recall the incident and magistrates entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to a charge of harassing Rev Goodband between January 12 and 15 2022 by leaving 13 abusive and insulting voicemail messages and sending voicemails that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character between the same dates.

Newton changed his plea on the morning of his trial on November 23, blaming his actions on being drunk.

Prosecuting, Mr Michael Williams Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court was told Rev Goodband initially got on well with Newton and tried to help him but their relationship deteriorated and she received the voicemails, which caused her significant stress.

In a victim statement, she said she was more anxious than normal and has nightmares and flashbacks and worries that he will harm her or himself.

Representing himself Newton said he could not comment because he does not recall making the calls - he must be been too drunk at the time.

District Judge Stephen Harmes said Newton’s behaviour was vile, and as bad as any non-violent offence against a woman he had heard.

He was jailed for 20 weeks for each offence to be served concurrently.