Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Russell Harley, 48, of New Park Close, Shrewsbury, pleaded not guilty to four counts of burglary and one count of assault when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

Three burglary counts relate to alleged incidents at WH Smith on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury, and one to an alleged incident at Church Stretton on November 14.

Harley also denied one count of assault, alleged to have taken place on November 14.