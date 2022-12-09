Police hunt driver after multiple vehicles crashed into in Bridgnorth

Shropshire Police say there have been a number of incidents in and around Bridgnorth on Friday afternoon.
A spokesman for the police said: "Officers are currently searching for individual responsible for colliding with a number of vehicles in and around Bridgnorth earlier this afternoon."
They ask that if anyone's vehicle has been struck they should report it to officers via the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 290i of December 9.
Officers are currently searching for individual responsible for colliding with a number of vehicles in and around #Bridgnorth earlier this afternoon (Friday 9 December)— Shropshire Police (@ShropCops) December 9, 2022
If your vehicle has been struck, please contact us via our website quoting incident number 290i of Fri 9 Dec pic.twitter.com/ALyB4EKviq