Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunt driver after multiple vehicles crashed into in Bridgnorth

By David TooleyBridgnorthCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are searching for a person who they say is responsible for crashing into a number of vehicles in a Shropshire town.

Shropshire Police say there have been a number of incidents in and around Bridgnorth on Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers are currently searching for individual responsible for colliding with a number of vehicles in and around Bridgnorth earlier this afternoon."

They ask that if anyone's vehicle has been struck they should report it to officers via the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 290i of December 9.

Crime
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News