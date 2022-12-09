Notification Settings

Four members of 'protest group' arrested on suspicion of burglary at business park

LeominsterCrimePublished:

Four members of a 'protest group' have been arrested on suspicion of burglary at a business park near the Shropshire border, police said.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to reports of a burglary at the Broadaxe Business Park in Presteigne, southwest of Ludlow, at 6.35am on Friday.

Police attended and two women, aged 65 and 41, were "promptly" arrested and it was established they were part of a protest group, but officers then spoke with two people standing on a roof.

The discussion continued until the 34-year-old man and 39-year-old woman came down at about 10.45am, and were also arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that all four remain in custody and that enquiries are ongoing.

