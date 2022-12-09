Four members of 'protest group' arrested on suspicion of burglary at business park

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to reports of a burglary at the Broadaxe Business Park in Presteigne, southwest of Ludlow, at 6.35am on Friday.
Police attended and two women, aged 65 and 41, were "promptly" arrested and it was established they were part of a protest group, but officers then spoke with two people standing on a roof.
The discussion continued until the 34-year-old man and 39-year-old woman came down at about 10.45am, and were also arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that all four remain in custody and that enquiries are ongoing.
Two of the group had made their way to the roof of the property.— Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) December 9, 2022
Following communication with officers, they came down at around 10.45am and the 34-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
All remain in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.