Business as usual for Shrewsbury traders a day after bomb threat at hotel

Police blocking off Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, after the bomb threat - which later turned out not to be genuine - was made. Photo: Andrew Brady

Police lifted the cordon around The Lion Pub in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, at around 12am on Friday.

Measures were taken to evacuate the hotel, along with businesses and residents living in the immediate vicinity, after a bomb threat at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

But West Mercia Police confirmed the incident had safely come to an end after it was established the threat was not genuine.

They thanked officers, supporting emergency services and the town community for their cooperation.

Meanwhile, business owners have said they are getting back to normal today after the disruption.

Seb Slater, executive director of the Shrewsbury BID, said: "We are aware of the situation at The Lion and have been liaising with partners to help in any way we can.

"Wyle Cop, and indeed the whole of the town centre, is very much open for business as usual, and we would urge people to come into Shrewsbury and support their local traders. Shrewsbury is a wonderful place to do your Christmas shopping, and it's great to see the town centre bustling at this time of year."

Nigel Matthews, assistant manager of Wrekin Whiskies on the Wyle Cop, said: "The shop shut at five o'clock and therefore there was nobody here when the scare came about.

"There doesn't appear to be an alteration in traffic today, so it hasn't scared anybody off. There's a noticeable police presence, but other than that it's business as usual."

Reassurance patrols are out in town and will continue through tomorrow. Anyone who has any concerns can speak to one of the officers.

Stacey Hill, owner of Oberon clothing and accessories on the Wyle Cop also said: "It hasn't affected us at all.