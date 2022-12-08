Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury hotel evacuated and roads closed in police incident

By Megan HoweShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A Shrewsbury town centre hotel was evacuated and part of the town centre closed off in a police incident on Thursday night.

Police in Shrewsbury on Thirsday night. Photo: Joe Powell @JoePowe28862766
Police in Shrewsbury on Thirsday night. Photo: Joe Powell @JoePowe28862766

West Mercia Police confirmed it was taking precautionary action after receiving a call at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

Measures were taken to evacuate The Lion Hotel, on Wyle Cop, along with other businesses and private properties in the immediate vicinity.

Road closures have been put in place in surrounding areas at the Wyle Cop, Dogpole and the High Street.

Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “We will endeavour to update further when we can and request that the public keep away from the area to allow emergency services to do their job. Thank you.”

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News