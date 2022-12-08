Shrewsbury hotel evacuated and roads closed in police incident

Police in Shrewsbury on Thirsday night. Photo: Joe Powell @JoePowe28862766

West Mercia Police confirmed it was taking precautionary action after receiving a call at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

Measures were taken to evacuate The Lion Hotel, on Wyle Cop, along with other businesses and private properties in the immediate vicinity.

Road closures have been put in place in surrounding areas at the Wyle Cop, Dogpole and the High Street.