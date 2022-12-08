Shrewsbury hotel evacuated and roads closed in police incident

West Mercia Police confirmed it was taking precautionary action after receiving a call at around 7.30pm on Thursday.
Measures were taken to evacuate The Lion Hotel, on Wyle Cop, along with other businesses and private properties in the immediate vicinity.
Road closures have been put in place in surrounding areas at the Wyle Cop, Dogpole and the High Street.
Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “We will endeavour to update further when we can and request that the public keep away from the area to allow emergency services to do their job. Thank you.”