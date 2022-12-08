Appeal to find woman after suspected fraudulent driving tests in 13 different counties

Police want to find this woman in connection with a series of suspected fraudulent driving tests. Photo: Derbyshire Police

West Mercia Police has shared the appeal issued by colleagues in Derbyshire about an incident last month where driving test staff became concerned a woman may have been taking a test on behalf of someone else.

The suspicious driving test took place on Friday, November 18, at Quintin Road, Derby.

However, West Mercia has shared the appeal to find the woman as they want to speak to her in connection with other incidents across the country.

In its appeal, Derbyshire Police said: "Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured who they want to speak to in connection with this incident, as well as other similar incidents in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Hereford, Kent, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Greater London area."

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact Derbyshire Police through its Facebook or Twitter pages, its website or 101, quoting reference 22*519373.