Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested and 10 dogs 'bred illegally for fighting' rescued from Penkridge farm

By Lisa O'BrienNorth ShropshireCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested and 10 dogs believed to have been 'bred and trained for fighting' have been rescued from a farm in Staffordshire.

The scene of the raid. Photo: South Staffordshire Police
The scene of the raid. Photo: South Staffordshire Police

The canines were taken away by Staffordshire Police officers from the site in Penkridge.

Cops executed a search warrant at the address on Tuesday as part of a joint operation with the RSPCA.

Staffordshire Police said it related to 'dogs being bred and trained for illegal dog fighting'.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested as part of the investigation.

It followed an investigation carried out by UK-based animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports.

Staffordshire Police shared a photo from the scene, where a police vehicle and RSPCA van were seen parked outside a mobile home.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Police said: "South Staffs NPT have executed a search warrant with the RSPCA at a farm in Penkridge.

"This related to dogs being bred and trained for illegal dog fighting.

"10 dogs have been removed from the location and items seized in connection with the offences.

"A 56-year-old male has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

"This warrant was initiated following an investigation commenced by the League against cruel sports."

Crime
News
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Telford
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News