Man arrested and 10 dogs 'bred illegally for fighting' rescued from Penkridge farm

The canines were taken away by Staffordshire Police officers from the site in Penkridge.

Cops executed a search warrant at the address on Tuesday as part of a joint operation with the RSPCA.

Staffordshire Police said it related to 'dogs being bred and trained for illegal dog fighting'.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested as part of the investigation.

It followed an investigation carried out by UK-based animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports.

Staffordshire Police shared a photo from the scene, where a police vehicle and RSPCA van were seen parked outside a mobile home.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Police said: "South Staffs NPT have executed a search warrant with the RSPCA at a farm in Penkridge.

"This related to dogs being bred and trained for illegal dog fighting.

"10 dogs have been removed from the location and items seized in connection with the offences.

"A 56-year-old male has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.