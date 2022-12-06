Notification Settings

Two men from Shrewsbury accused of child sex offences

Shrewsbury

Two men denied charges of sexual activity with a child when they appeared to give their pleas at Shrewsbury Crown Court in advance of a trial next year.

A stock image of police tape.

David James Newbold, 35, and Habib Malik-Mansell, 32, both of Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, are accused of sexual activity with a child contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The charges relate to various alleged acts involving a boy under the age of 16 and over periods of time between November 2018 and February 2019.

Newbold faces 11 charges while Malik-Mansell faces one charge.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the counts against them when they appeared to give their pleas in advance of a trial that has been set to take place on June 12, 2023.

Both men's bail arrangements have been allowed to continue.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

