Two men from Shrewsbury accused of child sex offences

David James Newbold, 35, and Habib Malik-Mansell, 32, both of Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, are accused of sexual activity with a child contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The charges relate to various alleged acts involving a boy under the age of 16 and over periods of time between November 2018 and February 2019.

Newbold faces 11 charges while Malik-Mansell faces one charge.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the counts against them when they appeared to give their pleas in advance of a trial that has been set to take place on June 12, 2023.