Police appeal after trailer stolen in the early hours

Police are appealing for information after the theft of the trailer

Broseley and Much Wenlock PCSO, Mal Goddard, said that the Ivor Williams trailer had been taken in the early hours of today.

He said: "At approximately 4.30am, unidentified offenders forced their way through a fence and broke locks off a trailer and then stole it from the High Street, Much Wenlock.

"The trailer is an Ifor Williams trailer, registration BK11UZV, silver galvanised with mesh sides."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, using by e-mailing bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk and referring to incident 00054_I_06122022.