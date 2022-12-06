Notification Settings

Police appeal after trailer stolen in the early hours

By Dominic Robertson

Police are hunting those responsible for the theft of a trailer.

Police are appealing for information after the theft of the trailer
Police are appealing for information after the theft of the trailer

Broseley and Much Wenlock PCSO, Mal Goddard, said that the Ivor Williams trailer had been taken in the early hours of today.

He said: "At approximately 4.30am, unidentified offenders forced their way through a fence and broke locks off a trailer and then stole it from the High Street, Much Wenlock.

"The trailer is an Ifor Williams trailer, registration BK11UZV, silver galvanised with mesh sides."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, using by e-mailing bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk and referring to incident 00054_I_06122022.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

