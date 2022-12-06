Animal charity issues advice for having a pet-safe Christmas

Ginger Bear, 6, is one of the cats available for adoption at the RSPCA's rehoming centre

RSPCA Shropshire is urging pet owners to be prepared for any emergencies that arise over Christmas and to ensure that the festive season is as non-stressful as possible for our furry friends.

From toxic foods, the dangers of decorations and keeping your pet calm among the Christmas chaos, here are some of the charity's top tips for a ‘pet-safe’ Christmas:

Chocolate is toxic to cats and dogs so ensure it is safe and out of your pet’s reach.

Make sure your pets don’t eat tinsel or wrapping paper – although cardboard boxes make great toys!

Raisins, currants and sultanas (ingredients in Christmas pudding and cake) are incredibly dangerous to pets.

Nuts are a choking hazard and macadamia nuts are toxic to dogs.

Holly, ivy and mistletoe can be toxic to pets; lilies can be very dangerous for cats.

Leftover cooked turkey and carrots (dogs) are fine, but never feed cooked bones, onions, leeks, garlic and alcohol. Pigs in blankets, gravy and stuffing shouldn’t be fed to pets due to their high salt content.

Never leave your pets unattended with food. If you think your pet has eaten anything they shouldn’t have, speak to your vet immediately.

You can help your pet cope with the chaos of Christmas by providing them with somewhere cosy and quiet where they can retreat if the excitement gets too much.

The RSPCA Shropshire Branch has many cats looking for forever homes.

Anyone wishing to meet the cats should contact the RSPCA Shropshire Branch at admin@shropshire.rspca.org.uk or phone 07703 567 935.