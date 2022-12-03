Telford charity shop's stolen advent calendars returned after suspect arrested

PC Kerry hands back the stolen advent calendars at the Oxfam shop in Wellington. Photo @ShropCop.

A shoplifter struck at Oxfam in Duke Street, Wellington, during the week, stealing all their stock of advent calendars.

Acting Sergeant Peter Rigby, of Telford Police, tweeted: "It was disheartening to hear someone had targeted @Oxfam in Wellington by stealing all their fundraising advent calendars.

"Fear not, PC Kerry was on the case, a male was arrested and everything was returned."