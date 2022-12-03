Notification Settings

Telford charity shop's stolen advent calendars returned after suspect arrested

By Ian Harvey

A man was arrested after fundraising advent calendars were stolen from a Telford charity shop - with an officer returning them all to the shop.

PC Kerry hands back the stolen advent calendars at the Oxfam shop in Wellington. Photo @ShropCop.
A shoplifter struck at Oxfam in Duke Street, Wellington, during the week, stealing all their stock of advent calendars.

Acting Sergeant Peter Rigby, of Telford Police, tweeted: "It was disheartening to hear someone had targeted @Oxfam in Wellington by stealing all their fundraising advent calendars.

"Fear not, PC Kerry was on the case, a male was arrested and everything was returned."

Arresting officer PC Kerry is currently working in Wellington town centre over the Christmas period supporting the Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

