Telford charity shop's stolen advent calendars returned after suspect arrested

A shoplifter struck at Oxfam in Duke Street, Wellington, during the week, stealing all their stock of advent calendars.
Acting Sergeant Peter Rigby, of Telford Police, tweeted: "It was disheartening to hear someone had targeted @Oxfam in Wellington by stealing all their fundraising advent calendars.
"Fear not, PC Kerry was on the case, a male was arrested and everything was returned."
Arresting officer PC Kerry is currently working in Wellington town centre over the Christmas period supporting the Safer Neighbourhood Team.