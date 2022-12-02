Two men charged in connection with Shrewsbury burglary

Gary Milner, aged 42, of Orchird Meadow in Minsterley, and Kyren Hale, aged 29, of Daddlebrook in Telford were charged with burglary from a dwelling, aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent, theft from a motor vehicle and three counts of fraud by false representation.

Milner was also charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.