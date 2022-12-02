Notification Settings

Two men charged in connection with Shrewsbury burglary

By David Tooley

Two men have been charged in connection with a burglary that took place in Shrewsbury on Thursday .

Gary Milner, aged 42, of Orchird Meadow in Minsterley, and Kyren Hale, aged 29, of Daddlebrook in Telford were charged with burglary from a dwelling, aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent, theft from a motor vehicle and three counts of fraud by false representation.

Milner was also charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (2)..

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

