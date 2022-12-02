Two arrested during police stop after Porsche allegedly stolen during house burglary in Shrewsbury

Police stopped the Porsche shortly after it was allegedly stolen during a houise burglary.

Shropshire OPU reported that Team B in Wellington spotted the vehicle just minutes after it was taken during a house burglary in Shrewsbury.

According to a social media post at 12:36pm yesterday (December 1), as soon as officers spotted the sports car they carried out a stop.

Two people were then "arrested for offences."

Officers Tweeted a picture of the Porsche alongside information about the incident.