Two arrested during police stop after Porsche allegedly stolen during house burglary in Shrewsbury

Shropshire OPU reported that Team B in Wellington spotted the vehicle just minutes after it was taken during a house burglary in Shrewsbury.
According to a social media post at 12:36pm yesterday (December 1), as soon as officers spotted the sports car they carried out a stop.
Two people were then "arrested for offences."
Officers Tweeted a picture of the Porsche alongside information about the incident.
