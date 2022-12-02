Notification Settings

Praise for police response after spate of incidents in Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

A Shrewsbury resident has praised police for their speed of response following incidents involving an alleged car theft and break ins on his estate.

Prominent Lib Dem campaigner Ben Jephcott says officers had "all their ducks in a row" in the small hours of Thursday when they responded to reports of car break ins on the Herongate Estate.

"When the ducks are in a row, when there is joined up action in the police, policing really works," he said.

"People do not have to feel hopeless about policing, because we just need more police officers. If things are put in place to join the dots very quickly the results can be seen.

"Action was taken because at the time the police had enough resources to respond. They have the technology but without the officers technology is pretty useless."

Mr Jephcott said he has heard reports locally of an increase in petty crimes recently but this incident shows that policing is not only necessary but it works.

"But having more police is essential," he said.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

