Police team crack down on antisocial behaviour in Shrewsbury town centre

By David Tooley

Police in Shrewsbury have made an arrest, carried out drug searches and issued orders to stop antisocial behaviour in the town's main shopping street.

Officers said they had a productive day issuing five public space protection orders for antisocial behaviour around Pride Hill.

They made two stop searches related to drug offences and made one arrest for theft.

The team's sergeant tweeted that he was giving a tub of Celebrations chocolates as a treat for the team.









