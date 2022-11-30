Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Suspected drug dealer arrested in Telford as part of county lines crackdown

By Megan JonesWellingtonCrimePublished:

A man from Telford has been arrested in a police crackdown on organised crime groups and county line gangs.

A 29-year-old man from Wellington was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs on Monday
A 29-year-old man from Wellington was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs on Monday

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a police operation in Hadley on Monday.

The man, from Wellington in Telford, was released on bail as investigations continue.

Police have said the operation forms part of West Mercia Police's commitment to tackle serious and organised crime.

They have also asked anyone with information about organised crime to contact the police, or report it anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-org.uk.

Crime
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News