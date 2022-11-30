Suspected drug dealer arrested in Telford as part of county lines crackdown

A 29-year-old man from Wellington was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs on Monday

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a police operation in Hadley on Monday.

The man, from Wellington in Telford, was released on bail as investigations continue.

Police have said the operation forms part of West Mercia Police's commitment to tackle serious and organised crime.