Suspected drug dealer arrested in Telford as part of county lines crackdown

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a police operation in Hadley on Monday.
The man, from Wellington in Telford, was released on bail as investigations continue.
Police have said the operation forms part of West Mercia Police's commitment to tackle serious and organised crime.
They have also asked anyone with information about organised crime to contact the police, or report it anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-org.uk.