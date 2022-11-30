Suspect, 21, arrested after 19-year-old woman raped in Telford nightclub toilets

The attack happened at Mature Club & Cocktail Bar in Wellington

The 21-year-old man is in police custody after the attack, which is reported to have happened at Mature Club & Cocktail Bar on The Parade in Wellington. The woman was reported to have been attacked between midnight and 12.30am on Sunday, November 27.

West Mercia Police appealed for help from the public and said valuable information had been provided.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “Thank you to everyone who contacted us after yesterday’s appeal. With valuable information from the public, and after a number of warrants that were carried out by officers, we have been able to make an arrest today.

“I would encourage anyone else with information about the incident to make contact with us, no matter how insignificant you feel your information could be, as we continue to investigate the incident.

"The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers and is being kept updated as the investigation progresses."

Anyone with information, or video footage, that may help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dunn by emailing simon.dunn@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 19i of November 27, 2022.