No arrests yet as police investigate reports of man being chased with weapon in Telford

By Megan Jones

Police have stepped up patrols in a Telford town centre after a man was reportedly chased with a weapon.

High Street, Dawley. Photo: Google StreetView.
A heavy police presence was noted in Dawley on Tuesday afternoon following reports that a man had been chased in the High Street by a man with a weapon.

Police received the report at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, November 29.

Officers attended the scene to ensure the safety of the victim and members of public in the area.

Police reported that no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident, and that investigations remain ongoing.

On Tuesday evening, Inspector Deborah Bentley said: “Anyone passing near Dawley High Street this evening may have noticed an unusual police presence while we conducted a thorough search of the area.

“I’d like to reassure that no one was injured and we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the community.

“Although no arrests have been made at this time the suspect is known to the victim. We have increased patrols in the area and our investigations continue.”

Police are asking anyone with information, or who captured it on video, to report it online at westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 470 of 29 November.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

