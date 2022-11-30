Notification Settings

Motorbike, ride-on lawnmower and flatbed trailer stolen in farm raid

Published:

A motorbike, a ride-on mower and even a flatbed trailer have been reported stolen in a raid on a farm near Shrewsbury.

The bike that was stolen in the theft


The theft took place between November 26 and 27, from a farm in the Atcham area.

Police have shared images of three items taken from farm buildings during the incident, in the hope that they can be retrieved.

The trailer that was stolen in the theft

Images show a blue motorbike, an orange sit-on lawnmower similar to that stolen and a large Ifor Williams trailer.

The items were taken from several buildings, which had padlocks cut from the doors to force entry.

A sit-on lawnmower was also taken in the theft

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00338_I_27112022.



By Megan Jones



Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

